Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $36.37 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 169,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $36,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 57,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,330,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 89,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,096,000 after buying an additional 11,936 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 39,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,481,000 after buying an additional 12,157 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 126,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,058,000 after buying an additional 11,707 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $2.45 on Friday, reaching $202.55. The stock had a trading volume of 17,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,666. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.34 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $175.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.59.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.82.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.