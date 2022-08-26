Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $25.06 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,051 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $25,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. StockNews.com downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.18.

Insider Activity

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 0.5 %

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at $19,120,470.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 754,125 shares of company stock worth $243,057,641. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

NYSE LLY traded down $1.61 on Friday, hitting $321.53. 20,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,860,221. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.20 and a fifty-two week high of $335.33. The company has a market cap of $305.51 billion, a PE ratio of 51.54, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $318.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.78.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 62.52%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

