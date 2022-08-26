Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 11,478 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $47,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JSF Financial LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 128.6% during the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,980 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,999,000 after purchasing an additional 18,550 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 609,087 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $166,195,000 after buying an additional 19,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 90.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 123,536 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,708,000 after buying an additional 58,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA traded down $7.00 on Friday, hitting $172.13. 669,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,209,184. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.99. The firm has a market cap of $430.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.65. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $140.55 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.21% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 5.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Fubon Bank downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

