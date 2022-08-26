Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,185 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $23,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Target to $190.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Target to $203.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.42.

Shares of TGT traded down $3.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,481,932. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $76.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.01 and its 200 day moving average is $188.18.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

