Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Shares Down 12.1%

Shares of Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:OTEX) dropped 12.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$42.20 and last traded at C$42.31. Approximately 150,774 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 589,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$48.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bankshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

Get Open Text alerts:

Open Text Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$50.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$51.67.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.