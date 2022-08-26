Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Cut to Neutral at CIBC

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) was downgraded by investment analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on OTEX. TD Securities decreased their price target on Open Text from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Open Text from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Open Text from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

OTEX stock opened at $37.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.92. Open Text has a 52 week low of $35.04 and a 52 week high of $55.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Open Text in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 145,723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,924,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Open Text by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,934,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,972,000 after buying an additional 175,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in Open Text by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 90,969 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

