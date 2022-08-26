Open Platform Reaches Market Capitalization of $666,488.21 (OPEN)

Open Platform (OPEN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Open Platform coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Open Platform has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $666,488.21 and approximately $100,186.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Open Platform alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004826 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,183.41 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004852 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004824 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003813 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002467 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00128145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00032281 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00082416 BTC.

Open Platform Coin Profile

Open Platform is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Open Platform Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Open Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.