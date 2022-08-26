Ontology (ONT) Price Hits $0.26 on Major Exchanges

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001207 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. Ontology has a market capitalization of $228.07 million and $21.78 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00106597 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00032380 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000610 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00019970 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.75 or 0.00267561 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00030724 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

