Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Short Interest Update

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a decline of 64.4% from the July 31st total of 56,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Ono Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

OTCMKTS:OPHLY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.17. The stock had a trading volume of 21,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,366. Ono Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.50.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. It offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER capsules for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and MEKTOVI, VELEXBRU, and ADLUMIZ tablets, as well as BRAFTOVI capsules for malignant tumors.

