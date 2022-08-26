OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.20-$9.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ONEW. KeyCorp lifted their price target on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on OneWater Marine from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

OneWater Marine Price Performance

NASDAQ:ONEW traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.97. The stock had a trading volume of 61,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,108. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.67 million, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 2.66. OneWater Marine has a one year low of $29.86 and a one year high of $62.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine ( NASDAQ:ONEW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $568.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.70 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 7.90%. As a group, analysts expect that OneWater Marine will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in OneWater Marine by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in OneWater Marine by 228.7% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in OneWater Marine by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in OneWater Marine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.