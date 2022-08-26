ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.45-$4.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.79. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ONEOK Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of OKE stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.55. 27,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,337,882. The firm has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.72. ONEOK has a fifty-two week low of $51.70 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays cut their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.42.

Insider Activity

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 8,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONEOK

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ONEOK by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 44,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $671,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $533,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in ONEOK by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Recommended Stories

