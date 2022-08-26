ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.17–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.00 million-$48.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.91 million. ON24 also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.57–$0.51 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ON24 from $16.50 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of ON24 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of ON24 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ON24 has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.60.

ON24 Price Performance

NYSE ONTF traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $9.28. 2,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,113. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.61 million, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 0.43. ON24 has a twelve month low of $8.54 and a twelve month high of $24.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at ON24

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON24

In other ON24 news, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,892 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $34,761.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 227,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,804.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CRO James Blackie sold 2,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $27,399.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 212,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,769.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $34,761.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 227,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,804.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,363 shares of company stock valued at $87,995 in the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of ON24 by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in ON24 by 171.6% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 30,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 19,024 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in ON24 by 22.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 685,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 124,357 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in ON24 during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in ON24 by 1,092.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

