ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) CFO Sells $25,833.15 in Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $25,833.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 262,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,554,329.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Steven Vattuone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 23rd, Steven Vattuone sold 2,892 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $34,761.84.

Shares of NYSE:ONTF opened at $9.63 on Friday. ON24, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.54 and a twelve month high of $24.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.09.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ONTF shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on ON24 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ON24 from $16.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON24 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON24 in the fourth quarter valued at about $580,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 in the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in ON24 during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ON24 by 2,164.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 1,125.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 360,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 331,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

