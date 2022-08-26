Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.93-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $360.00 million-$366.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $359.16 million. Omnicell also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.85-$4.05 EPS.

Omnicell Stock Down 2.6 %

OMCL stock traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.20. The company had a trading volume of 407,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.12. Omnicell has a fifty-two week low of $103.62 and a fifty-two week high of $187.29.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $331.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.45 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 10.37%. Omnicell’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicell

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Omnicell from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered Omnicell from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Omnicell from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $162.40.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $1,165,230.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,263.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 3,765 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $414,714.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,789 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,908.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $1,165,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,326 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,263.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,765 shares of company stock worth $3,023,465. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicell

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Omnicell by 424.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 28.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell in the first quarter worth $235,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 32.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 38.6% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter.

About Omnicell

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Further Reading

