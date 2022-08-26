OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OGE. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shares of OGE stock opened at $42.11 on Monday. OGE Energy has a 12 month low of $32.49 and a 12 month high of $42.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.41. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). OGE Energy had a net margin of 32.56% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $791.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in OGE Energy by 60.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 182,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 86,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 206.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 88,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 59,861 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 64.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

