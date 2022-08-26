Odyssey (OCN) Market Cap Achieves $716,406.83

Odyssey (OCN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Odyssey coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $716,406.83 and approximately $227,467.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Odyssey has traded down 8.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004833 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,690.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004856 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004831 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003832 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002471 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00128199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00032340 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00082439 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey (OCN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Odyssey

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

