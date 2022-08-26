ODUWA (OWC) Price Tops $0.38 on Exchanges

ODUWA (OWC) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 25th. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and $9,687.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000958 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded up 24.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io.

ODUWA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

