Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Ocwen Financial Stock Performance

OCN traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.89. 60,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,704. The stock has a market cap of $260.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.87. Ocwen Financial has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $41.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.93, a current ratio of 17.97 and a quick ratio of 17.97.

Insider Transactions at Ocwen Financial

In related news, Director Jacques J. Busquet acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $28,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,708.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ocwen Financial Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCN. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial in the first quarter worth $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 82.7% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 3,527.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ocwen Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Ocwen Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. Institutional investors own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

