OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for OceanaGold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for OceanaGold’s current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$292.80 million for the quarter.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$2.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bankshares cut their target price on OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.28.

Shares of OGC opened at C$2.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.65. The company has a market cap of C$1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.78. OceanaGold has a twelve month low of C$1.79 and a twelve month high of C$3.41.

In other news, Director Craig Joseph Nelsen acquired 10,400 shares of OceanaGold stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,224.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 253,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$710,930.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

