Observer Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $248,850.00 (OBSR)

Observer (OBSR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Observer has a market capitalization of $8.96 million and approximately $248,850.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Observer coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Observer has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar.

Observer Coin Profile

Observer (CRYPTO:OBSR) is a coin. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,587,080,871 coins. The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR.

Observer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

