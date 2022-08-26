Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as 3.23 and last traded at 3.24. Approximately 78,879 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,171,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.51.
OTLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 11.19.
The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 3.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 4.48.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTLY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Oatly Group by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 9,135 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 4th quarter worth about $393,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.
