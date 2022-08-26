Nwam LLC Sells 3,341 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Nwam LLC reduced its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,341 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $7,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 9,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AIG. Barclays decreased their price objective on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

American International Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of AIG traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.09. The stock had a trading volume of 52,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,190,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.19. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.40 and a 1-year high of $65.73.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.40%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Further Reading

