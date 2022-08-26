Nwam LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Nwam LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,539 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 176,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,572,000 after purchasing an additional 29,758 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 319,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,949,000 after purchasing an additional 16,134 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 32,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 497,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,718,000 after acquiring an additional 180,105 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.92. 44,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,573. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.19 and its 200-day moving average is $124.84. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $113.22 and a twelve month high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

