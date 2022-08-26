Nwam LLC Purchases 27,698 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Nwam LLC boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,698 shares during the quarter. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF comprises about 0.8% of Nwam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Nwam LLC owned approximately 0.25% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $10,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 10,923 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 220,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,820,000 after acquiring an additional 82,669 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 58,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 16,824 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 14,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after acquiring an additional 62,648 shares in the last quarter.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ COMT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.71. The company had a trading volume of 215 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,110. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.44.

