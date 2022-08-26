Nwam LLC Has $6.29 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Nwam LLC lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,162 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam bought a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Essex LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 46,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 36,815 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen raised their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen raised their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Starbucks from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.35.

SBUX stock traded down $2.29 on Friday, hitting $85.10. 181,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,595,467. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $120.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.20. The stock has a market cap of $97.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

