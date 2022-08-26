Nwam LLC Has $13.37 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Nwam LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 123,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 1.0% of Nwam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $13,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,384,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,532,000 after purchasing an additional 53,541 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 370,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,384,000 after acquiring an additional 12,785 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.71. The company had a trading volume of 131,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,831,302. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $88.53 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.62 and its 200-day moving average is $101.40.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

