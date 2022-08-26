Nwam LLC Buys 49,420 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Nwam LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 110.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,420 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,417,000. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.8% during the first quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 19,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHY stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.40. 171,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,979,633. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.94 and a 52 week high of $86.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.18.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.088 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

