Nwam LLC Buys 221 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 1.9% of Nwam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $24,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,955,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,162,000 after buying an additional 2,427,950 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,933,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,111,000 after buying an additional 79,417 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,618,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,254,000 after buying an additional 210,543 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,734,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,396,000 after buying an additional 72,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,070,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,453,000 after buying an additional 59,978 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

VUG stock traded down $6.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $249.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,952. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $213.19 and a twelve month high of $328.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $241.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.42.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

