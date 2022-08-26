Nwam LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,518 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,179,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,042 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,143,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,036,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,653 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,161,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,483,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,092 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,453,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,011,636,000 after purchasing an additional 342,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 16,398,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $811,051,000 after buying an additional 157,390 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

VWO traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $42.05. 490,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,952,398. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.36 and its 200 day moving average is $43.73. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.44.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.