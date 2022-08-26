Nwam LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 78.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,071,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,385,000 after purchasing an additional 27,320 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 575,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,481,000 after buying an additional 25,391 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 350,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,582,000 after buying an additional 57,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 350,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,483,000 after buying an additional 55,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 333,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,496,000 after buying an additional 15,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $5.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $327.37. 314,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,733,205. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $296.39 and a twelve month high of $369.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $320.14 and a 200-day moving average of $330.06.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

