NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Declares $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the computer hardware maker on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th.

NVIDIA has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years. NVIDIA has a payout ratio of 3.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect NVIDIA to earn $4.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.8%.

NVIDIA Stock Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $8.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.03. 723,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,209,184. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $140.55 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $427.58 billion, a PE ratio of 58.73, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.21% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.50.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.4% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 146.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $254,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

