NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.43-$5.82 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $795.00 million-$815.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $795.12 million.

NV5 Global Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ NVEE traded up $1.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $142.38. The stock had a trading volume of 59,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,218. NV5 Global has a one year low of $96.72 and a one year high of $147.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.14. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $202.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that NV5 Global will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other NV5 Global news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $1,183,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,490,191.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other NV5 Global news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $1,183,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,490,191.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.31, for a total value of $381,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,615. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,275 shares of company stock valued at $4,017,273. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in NV5 Global by 1.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in NV5 Global by 1,730.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NV5 Global in the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 5.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 51.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. 65.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

