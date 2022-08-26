Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 83.5% from the July 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE NIM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.45. The company had a trading volume of 9,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,925. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.47. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $11.20.
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.
About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
