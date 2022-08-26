Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 83.5% from the July 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE NIM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.45. The company had a trading volume of 9,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,925. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.47. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $11.20.

Get Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund alerts:

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund in the second quarter worth about $178,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 65,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund in the second quarter worth about $372,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.