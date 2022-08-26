NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $44.76

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $44.76 and last traded at $44.89, with a volume of 8951 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NuVasive from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on NuVasive to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on NuVasive from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NuVasive Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.48, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuVasive

NuVasive Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 28.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in NuVasive by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in NuVasive by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NuVasive in the first quarter valued at $189,000.

(Get Rating)

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.