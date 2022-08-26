NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $44.76

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $44.76 and last traded at $44.89, with a volume of 8951 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.91.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NUVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NuVasive from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on NuVasive to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on NuVasive from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.
NuVasive Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.48, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuVasive
NuVasive Company Profile
NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NuVasive (NUVA)
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
- Salesforce Stock Could Have Long Term Potential After Earnings
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.