NuCypher (NU) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.52 Million

NuCypher (NU) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 25th. In the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. NuCypher has a market cap of $120.18 million and $2.52 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuCypher coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000794 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004642 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,544.70 or 1.00004423 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003795 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002373 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00129223 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00032857 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00079679 BTC.

NuCypher Coin Profile

NuCypher is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 coins and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 coins. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NuCypher Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuCypher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

