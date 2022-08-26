Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.30-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.33 billion-$2.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion. Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.70-$0.85 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on NUS. StockNews.com upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.50.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded down $1.14 on Friday, reaching $42.28. 263,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,052. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Nu Skin Enterprises has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $56.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.00.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Nu Skin Enterprises

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.37%.

In related news, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $745,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,107.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total value of $1,074,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,142.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $745,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,107.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,018 shares of company stock worth $5,597,862. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nu Skin Enterprises

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 317.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,520,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959,089 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 113.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 539,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,821,000 after acquiring an additional 286,628 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 48.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 393,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,841,000 after acquiring an additional 129,256 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 20.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 517,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,787,000 after acquiring an additional 87,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,709,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,869,000 after acquiring an additional 72,030 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

See Also

