NS Partners Ltd Sells 6,232 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

NS Partners Ltd lessened its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,232 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics makes up approximately 1.3% of NS Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $24,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 60.5% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 404.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2,520.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,538,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,227,000 after acquiring an additional 114,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on VRSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.18.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $686,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,916,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,039 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $686,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,916,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total value of $424,099.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,053,065.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,242 shares of company stock worth $1,525,048. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded down $3.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $191.76. 10,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,647. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.83 and its 200-day moving average is $189.29. The stock has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.05 and a 52 week high of $231.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 35.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

