NS Partners Ltd Sells 11,102 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

NS Partners Ltd cut its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,102 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd owned about 0.06% of Yum! Brands worth $20,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,147 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 target price on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Argus lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.46.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands Price Performance

In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YUM stock traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.14. 13,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,766,370. The company has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.37 and a 52-week high of $139.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.99.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 45.69%.

About Yum! Brands

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.