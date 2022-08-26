NS Partners Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

NS Partners Ltd trimmed its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $13,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Booking by 85.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Booking during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKNG has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,557.20.

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $61.70 on Friday, hitting $1,946.84. 8,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,968. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,669.34 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,894.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,109.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.31 billion, a PE ratio of 52.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.55) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,212 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

