NS Partners Ltd Has $18.60 Million Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

NS Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,256,754 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 346,000 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $18,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

ITUB traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $5.22. 1,172,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,711,152. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.93. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $6.09. The company has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

