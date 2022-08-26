NS Partners Ltd Has $14.11 Million Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

NS Partners Ltd reduced its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,984 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd owned about 0.07% of TransUnion worth $14,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in TransUnion in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter worth $35,000. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransUnion Stock Performance

TRU stock traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.37. 10,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,488. TransUnion has a one year low of $72.26 and a one year high of $125.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. TransUnion had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $948.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $31,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TransUnion news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,981,482.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $31,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRU. Barclays cut their price objective on TransUnion from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on TransUnion from $111.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of TransUnion to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of TransUnion to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $119.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.25.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

