NS Partners Ltd Cuts Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

NS Partners Ltd decreased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,715 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up about 1.7% of NS Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $31,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in S&P Global by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in S&P Global by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in S&P Global by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE SPGI traded down $10.16 on Friday, reaching $369.46. 20,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,219. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $311.87 and a one year high of $484.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $369.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.12). S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,513.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at $65,956,265.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

