NS Partners Ltd Buys 763 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

NS Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $9,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.52. The stock had a trading volume of 37,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,583,318. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.35 and a 200-day moving average of $99.77. The company has a market capitalization of $151.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.