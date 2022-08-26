NS Partners Ltd Buys 118,486 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

NS Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 407,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,486 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 2.3% of NS Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $42,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 432,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,098,000 after acquiring an additional 59,398 shares during the period. Kempner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $1,768,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $1,225,000. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 25,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $405,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen set a $100.00 price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 2.2 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $1.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,157,253. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.22 and its 200 day moving average is $95.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $73.74 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 40.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.19%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

