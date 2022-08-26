NS Partners Ltd Acquires 77,600 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

NS Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 133.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,600 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Infosys were worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Infosys by 160.1% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 15.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INFY stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,866,547. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.69. The company has a market cap of $78.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.96. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $26.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.171 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. Infosys’s payout ratio is currently 49.28%.

INFY has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

