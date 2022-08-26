NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.44-$0.46 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $695.00 million-$705.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $720.65 million.

NortonLifeLock Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $23.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,393,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,828,561. NortonLifeLock has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $30.92. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.43.

NortonLifeLock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at NortonLifeLock

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NLOK shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.40.

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 1,400,000 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $31,332,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,181,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,491,772.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 1,400,000 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $31,332,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,181,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,491,772.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 500,000 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $11,015,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,024,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,608,458.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NLOK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,047.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,181,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468,669 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,314,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,188 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 601.7% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,077,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,566,000 after acquiring an additional 923,657 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the first quarter valued at $15,222,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 194.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 733,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,482,000 after acquiring an additional 484,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Featured Stories

