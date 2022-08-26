Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,728,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,079,988,000 after acquiring an additional 742,676 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,274,000 after acquiring an additional 227,433 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,124,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 750,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $290,463,000 after purchasing an additional 82,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,308. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.6 %

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

NYSE NOC traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $491.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,697. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $344.89 and a 52-week high of $497.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $470.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $454.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $468.18.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

