Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Bought by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 134,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,088,000 after buying an additional 58,126 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 5,558 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 57,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after buying an additional 9,688 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.19.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $99.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.44. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $89.68 and a 1-year high of $135.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 38.15%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

