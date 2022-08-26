Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.46

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.46 and traded as high as $12.12. Northern Technologies International shares last traded at $12.01, with a volume of 1,506 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northern Technologies International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $111.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.45.

Northern Technologies International ( NASDAQ:NTIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northern Technologies International Co. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meros Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 7.3% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 14,119 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 49,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 8.6% during the second quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 234.7% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

