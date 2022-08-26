North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Short Interest Update

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decrease of 54.2% from the July 31st total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On North European Oil Royalty Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRT. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in North European Oil Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in North European Oil Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in North European Oil Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NRT opened at $16.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average of $15.84. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $6.67 and a twelve month high of $20.72.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

North European Oil Royalty Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 149.59%.

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

